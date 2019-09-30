City of Easley opens nature park over a decade after plans announced

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – A nature park officially opened Saturday to help preserve the environment as the City of Easley grows.

This comes after the original plans for Nalley Brown Nature Park were unveiled 12 years ago, according to the city.

“The original plans called for about $5 million spent in the park, but it has been scaled back due to lost partnerships,” said Megan Wallace with the City of Easley.

The city spent about $250,000 to create the trails and add playground equipment, but there is still more to come.​

“Over here will be an ADA loop that will be a nonslip material just to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy this park,” Wallace said.

The rest of the nature park including a third trail loop is expected to be complete in the next three months.