City of Gaffney hires Gerald Knight as new Police Chief

The City of Gaffney has selected Gerald Knight as the new police chief. (City of Gaffney)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Gaffney has hired a new Police Chief.

Gerald Knight, 51, was voted by the Gaffney City Council to be hired as the next City of Gaffney Police Chief. He will begin his duties on June 10th, 2021.

Related Content Gaffney Police Chief announces retirement effective April 1

Knight started his career with the Prince George County Police Department in Prince George County, Maryland, where he held many ranks and positions. After 23 years in early 2021, he retired from the department and moved to Spartanburg County and was hired as a Campus Safety Officer with Wofford College, according to City of Gaffney officials.

Knight is married and has two sons who live with him in Spartanburg. His wife is a school administrator, his oldest son is a graduate of Wofford College, and his youngest son attends high school in Spartanburg.

He was one of 30 applicants that applied for the position and was one of 10 that interviewed for the position.

According to City of Gaffney, he has coached youth for many years and believes youth need role models. He wants to instill that officers are there to do a job but that they are also there to be a friend. Knight wants officers of the Gaffney Police Department to know the people in the community, and he wants members of the community to know the officers.

Mayor Dr. Randy Moss stated he would like to welcome Mr. Knight to Gaffney and that he looks forward to working with him and the Gaffney Police Officers. He further stated that the Mayor’s office is always open. Police Chair Councilman Kim Phillips said that he welcomes Mr. Knight to Gaffney with open arms and is also looking forward to working with him. The Mayor, Council, and administration are pleased to have Mr. Knight as the next Police Chief of the City of Gaffney.