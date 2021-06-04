City of Greenville cancels July 4 event, fireworks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will not host the red, white and blue event on the Fourth of July.

The city has traditionally used County Square as the launch site for the July 4 fireworks.

City officials said due to construction taking place in the area, it is not possible to host the event.

According to city officials, identifying a new site that meets safety requirements and would not negatively impact surrounding uses is a challenge, but the city will continue to explore potential options for the future.

