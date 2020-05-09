City of Greenville closing part of Main Street to traffic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, the city of Greenville will be closing Main Street from East North Street to McBee Avenue to vehicular traffic.

Greenville Mayor Knox White previously told 7News that the city was considering this move to create more space for outdoor dining.

“We just started doing curbside service, and that’s going to cut out a lot of our business,” said Scott Bruce, who is the manager of The Lost Cajun restaurant.

Starting Saturday, the city is also closing parallel parking spaces on the west side of the Main Street Bridge, from just beyond the Peace Center to just before the Starbucks.

The changes will remain in effect until further notice, according to the city.

East North Street, Washington Street, and McBee Avenue will remain open to traffic.