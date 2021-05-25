City of Greenville considers purchase of new location at Falls Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is exploring options to move City offices and services to the Falls Park area, at the edge of the Liberty Bridge.

Council will consider the sale of City Hall at 206 S. Main Street and the purchase of the Bowater Building at 55 E. Camperdown Way, according to City of Greenville. 

“This is a once in a generation opportunity,” said Mayor Knox White. “Not only does the move to the Bowater Building put city employees and operations next to Greenville’s greatest natural resource, but it will also allow us to provide better customer service to citizens and those seeking to do business with us.”

City officials say benefits of the new location include: ground level Council Chambers allowing easier access for citizens to attend public meetings, improved safety and security, revitalize an aging building and reduce costs.

For more information, visit the City website here.

