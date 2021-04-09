City of Greenville extends mask ordinance for retail shops

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The City of Greenville voted again to extended its mask ordinance Thursday night. So what does that mean for those of you headed downtown to local shops?

Those who work in retail downtown say they’re pleased with the extension of the mask ordinance.

“It makes it much easier for us as employees to say it politely and ask for compliance,” Jean McEwen, an employee at O.P. Taylor’s, said.

She said it can easily get crowded inside the shop and city-wide rules like this are helpful.

“Please wear a mask it is a city ordinance, it takes it off of us personally,” McEwen said.

And customers like Christina O’Connor say they appreciate it too.

“I think it’s great, I think extending that masks is just going to keep us safer until we know we’re through all of this,” O’Connor said.

Its something she says protects her 4-year-old son who can’t get the vaccine.

“We started it from day one with him. Now it’s just a thing and he understands and he’s not going to change it until we do,” O’Connor said.

She said it protects others too.

“I’ve had my vaccine but not everybody has so I need to make sure I protect everybody from it,” she said.

City spokesperson Beth Brotherton says this is something the city has done on the advice of local doctors.

“We also know that with Easter and spring break folks did a lot of gathering and we may see the repercussions of that,” Brotherton said.

She says although cases have evened out for now, there is fear of another spike. And McEwen says she’s been pleased with the support of the city throughout the pandemic.

“I am very happy with their support. They have brought us signage and put signage out in the public areas here.”

Since the governor has eased restrictions on restaurants the city is unable to include those spots in its ordinance.