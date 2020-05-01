City of Greenville holds birthday brigade for kids, sirens sounded through neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This morning officials from the City of Greenville held a birthday brigade to celebrate the birthdays of kids in the Greenville area.

“I’m just excited to be a part of this. I’ve seen a lot of other birthday parades going on on Facebook so I’m excited to be a part of this and hopefully get some smiles on kids faces,” Zuri Gebert, Greenville police officer, said.

The parade included several city owned vehicles such as a trolley, police cars, a fire truck and trucks from the Department of Public Works.

Brotherton said The City of Greenville decided to hold this brigade to help kids feel celebrated on birthday during these uncertain times.

“We hope this just breaks up the days from one to the next and provides an opportunity to bring joy to kids on their birthday where they might otherwise feel very alone,” Beth Brotherton, director of Communications and Neighbor Relations for the City of Greenville, said.

Jacob Gibson will turn 5 years old on May 12th and today he got the chance to celebrate by watching the parade from his driveway with his family.

In total there were 65 total households registered for the brigade on Friday which officials decided to divide into two separate routes, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

“The parade was so popular among families and children that we actually had to cap the number of entries this week at 65 and we did so really early in the week,” Brotherton said.

Since the Birthday Brigade has gained tremendous popularity Brotherton said they expect to hold one every Friday until further notice.

For more information on how to sign up for the brigade please visit the City of Greenville website.