Mayor Knox White speaking at an announcement in Greenville.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Entrepreneurs in Greenville are investing $6 million in NEXT generation startups.

Mayor Knox White announced the creation of multi-million dollar funds with commitments from more than 40 investors in the area.

The funding is slated to close at the end of January. The fund expects to make 8-10 investments over the next eighteen months in companies with capital-efficient models that call Greenville home.

For its first investment, the fund has committed to Safe Helipad, a software platform to help manage helipads, helidecks, and vertiports for safety and compliance.