City of Greenville leaders support repeal of Heritage Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville City Council supports repealing the Heritage Act, a spokesperson for the city said in a statement Wednesday. The Heritage Act makes removal of Confederate statues and monuments more difficult in South Carolina.

The statement comes as community activists renew their calls for the removal of a confederate monument near downtown Greenville.

In response to the push to remove the statue, city spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said via statement that the city council supports adding signage near the monument denouncing it.

Below is a portion of the statement from Brotherton:

“Greenville City Council supports the repeal of the Heritage Act. In the meantime, City leaders feel that it is lawful and appropriate to install new signage on the site to boldly tell the full and true story about the tragedy of the Civil War and to condemn the act of secession that perpetuated the enslavement of people.”

Bruce Wilson, one of the main voices calling for the removal of the monument, told 7News he plans to hold a peaceful protest of the monument in the coming days.