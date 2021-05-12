City of Greenville mask ordinance no longer in effect after McMaster’s executive order

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville’s mask ordinance will no longer be in effect after Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order filed on Tuesday.

Greenville’s emergency ordinance, first passed on June 22, 2020, and most recently renewed by City Council on April 8, 2021, required masks to be worn in retail establishments and personal services businesses.

In an order filed May 11, Governor McMaster said, “Based on the State’s significant progress related to the administration of authorized and available COVID-19 vaccines and the latest key indicators, metrics and data elements used to assess the measure of impact from COVID-19 as well as other circumstances described herein, I have determined that any remaining mandates issued by counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions of this State related to Face Coverings are no longer necessary or appropriate to mitigate the existing public health threats and that circumstances are such that South Carolinians can make responsible choices and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their communities.”

The City will no longer require masks in outdoor event and venue settings, but encourages citizens to follow guidance from DHEC, including the recommendation to wear a mask when social distance can’t be maintained, according to a statement released by The City on Thursday.

City officials say they are actively working with neighborhood leaders, community partners and DHEC to host vaccination clinics.