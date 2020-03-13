City of Greenville modifies operations to help prevent spread of virus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will modify services through Tuesday, March 31, to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19.

The City of Greenville will take the following precautionary measures:

· Effective Monday, March 16, non-essential city employees will telecommute or report on staggered schedules to minimize person-to-person contact

· Access to public buildings will be restricted

· Payments will be accepted over the phone, online and by mail

· Permits, licensing and payment assistance will be handled online or by phone

· The Greenville Zoo will close through March 31 to protect staff from exposure and ensure continuity of care for the animals

· City community centers will be closed through March 31 to create social distance, thereby protecting senior citizens who are most at risk

· City permitted events including Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive and Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays are cancelled through Friday, April 17 (other events will be rescheduled when possible)

· City Council and other public meetings will be hosted via internet and can be accessed at greenvillesc.gov/meeting with the password meetnow

Essential Services and Personnel to Continue Operations with Caution

Greenville police will:

· Respond only to medical calls of an acute nature (heart attacks, not breathing)

· Maintain a six-foot safe space during interviews

· Take non-emergency reports over the phone to minimize contact

· Postpone large group training exercises

· Postpone the Citizens Police Academy and ride-alongs

Greenville firefighters will:

· Wear additional personal protective gear during medical response calls

· Limit public access to fire stations

· Postpone public safety educational events

· Coordinate response protocol for COVID-19 patients with EMS and hospitals

Greenlink will:

· Continue normal operation with additional cleaning on buses and in facilities, considering many residents rely on public transit to get to work and medical appointments

· Cancel trolley service through March 31, understanding ridership is primarily recreational

Municipal Court will:

· Reschedule bench trials where possible

· Hold bond hearings at the jail

· Encourage payment of fines by mail or the online state system

· Add sanitation protocols for walk-in spaces

Public Works will:

· Continue trash pick-up and recycling

· Perform maintenance and landscaping

· Limit employee-to-employee contact and employee-to-public contact

“We appreciate the deep impact and potential hardships these actions will have on our community. The decisions were made after thoughtful planning and consideration,” said City Manager John McDonough. “It is our responsibility to prevent the spread of disease while continuing to offer the important services our citizens need. We appreciate the flexibility of our employees and the understanding of our residents during this unprecedented pandemic emergency.”

The Greenville Cares call center will continue Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. operation at 864-232-CARE (2273) for citizens to report concerns and maintenance needs. The City of Greenville website and social media accounts will be updated regularly. Payments will be accepted online at greenvillesc.gov and through the mail to P.O. Box 2207, 206 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29602.