GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville wants to improve access to its downtown retailers for the holiday shopping season. To make it a reality, it will offer several weekends with free parking.

The City of Greenville released its free parking map on its Facebook page on Nov. 22, 2021. Free parking garages are denoted by Santa hats.