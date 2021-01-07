City of Greenville officials fight to end human trafficking, slavery

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and local officials are continuing their efforts to stop all forms of trafficking here in the Upstate.

Around this time last year, we reported that Greenville County had the second highest rate of human trafficking in the state.

Since then city of Greenville officials have teamed up with Greenlink to provide staff, customers and the public with the tools to fight human trafficking.

Greenlink began an 18 month long initiative hoping to curb human trafficking. They started with a general survey in September, then trained staff on how to spot the signs of trafficking in December and now they’ve launched a social media campaign aimed to help Greenlink customers stay informed and ready to spot the signs.

“The number of cases reported could go up because we are raising awareness about it,” Nicole McAden, marketing director at Greenlink said.

According to Zaina Greene, executive director at SWITCH, trafficking doesn’t always involve kidnapping or a creepy white van, it could be a family member or a neighbor.

When it comes to human trafficking, the signs are all around us yet hard to spot especially during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately traffickers do not care about pandemics and unfortunately will use that as a new vulnerability to pray on,” Zaina Greene, executive director at SWITCH, said.

Greene said 10 percent of the survivors they’ve helped this year in Greenville experienced trafficking at the hands of a family member. While 61 percent of the women experienced pimp-controlled trafficking. Predators have shifted to social media and other online platforms to recruit.

“We have seen an increase in the people going back to the life and traffickers trying to recruit more. Obviously people are online more than ever before, and that’s not only where we see exploitation and pornography use but recruitment as well,” Greene said.

SWITCH provides free training to community members, agencies, youth and parents about trafficking.

The city of Greenville hopes to raise awareness in order to decrease the amount of victims in the Upstate through their social media campaign.

The campaign features videos and helpful information for those on social media, but the key message pushed by officials and advocates is to call law enforcement if you see anything suspicious.

“Even if it’s not trafficking it could be something else. It’s better to get the right people involved in that situation than to wish you did later,” Greene said.

McAden tells me that officials expect to receive the 2020 human trafficking report on Jan 11th. We will keep you updated on our website.

For human trafficking resources and additional information, click here.