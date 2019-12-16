City of Greenville Parks and Rec offering holiday camp for kids

City of Greenville Parks and Rec is offering several activities for children over the holidays.



The first is December 23, where a half day camp will be held at the David Hellams Center in Spartanburg Street.

Ages 5-12 are welcome to participate is games, arts and crafts from 8 AM to 12PM to allow for parents to do some last minute errands.



There are two separate sessions between Christmas and school starting back.

One on Dec 30 and 31 and another session on Jan 2 and 3 entertains children 5-12 years old from 7:30 AM to 6 PM. Each costs $40 per two day session and children should bring a lunch but a snack will be provided.



There is also a mini golf drop in Jan 3 At McPherson Park Where students can practice their golf swing on newly renovated grounds.

That runs from 10-1 and it’s free of charge. Equipment is provided

To sign up for any and all camps visit

greenvillesc.gov parks and Rec page