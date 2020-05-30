City of Greenville prepared for weekend protests in response to George Floyd’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville officials say they are prepared for peaceful protests scheduled to take place downtown this weekend.

Protests are scheduled in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week.

“The City is aware of two planned peaceful protests this weekend in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, one on Saturday and one on Sunday,” City of Greenville Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said. “The Greenville Police Department is prepared, as always, for large gatherings of people in our downtown.”

They say they are committed to ensuring the safety of those involved in the rallies and the Greenville community.