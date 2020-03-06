City of Greenville preparing for coronavirus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The City of Greenville is taking steps to prepare for the coronavirus.

No cases have been confirmed so far in South Carolina, but there are cases in all its neighboring states.

Greenville city leaders are taking steps to keep city employees healthy so they can continue to serve the community.

Greenville’s employees pick up trash, fight fires, help keep the community safe, maintain roads, drive buses, and keep parks beautiful.



“You want all those services to continue, and that starts with our employees staying healthy,” said Beth Brotherton, who is the director of communications for the city.

To keep them healthy, the city is asking them to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they’re sick. The city is also bringing in extra disinfectant and wipes.

“It is much better to be ahead of the game and have the supplies you need on hand and the plans in place rather than be caught off guard,” Brotherton said.

As a proactive measure, the city has also ordered hundreds of specialized gowns and masks for first responders in case they have to respond to someone who has coronavirus symptoms.

“If a firefighter or a police officer were to contract this and then potentially spread it to other first responders…we really need the people who are here to help our community to stay healthy,” Brotherton said.

She also said dispatchers may begin asking more questions of callers who present with flu-like symptoms, including asking about travel history.

The city is also keeping an eye on events that could have a lot of people present, some of whom may have come from out of town. Already a performance by the Hong Kong Ballet at the Peace Center has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns.

“There are a lot of facilities nearby within the Greenville city limits that house large groups of people,” Brotherton said. “And some of those being visitors from out of town…and so making sure that we understand what the folks at Bon Secours are doing this weekend as we provide officers and shuttle services to all of those visitors.”

The city is also exploring options for employees to “work from home” and the possibility of providing services remotely if necessary.