City of Greenville reopens part of Main St. to vehicle traffic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After monitoring pedestrian traffic and hearing from local businesses the City of Greenville has decided to reopen Main Street to vehicle traffic in the remaining closed blocks from Washington St. to McBee St.

We previously reported the city was closing streets to traffic for pedestrian use.

City officials say very few pedestrians were using the closed road as a walkway. Restaurants and retailers also saw a reduction in business.

The City will close parking spaces in one small section on the west side of Washington St. because of significant congestion on the sidewalk.

All other parking spaces between Washington and McBee will remain open. City staff is in the process of notifying restaurants that have tables in the parking spaces that outdoor dining in the street will no longer be permitted.