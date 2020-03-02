City of Greenville searching for new police chief, interim chief will not apply

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The search is on for the City of Greenville’s top cop. This after former Chief Ken Miller resigned following a state investigation.

On Monday, the city sent out an internal survey to police department employees to weigh in on what they’d like to see in a new boss. The city is also looking for public input through a survey.

“Transparency and integrity and someone who is able to manage stress well,” Greenville resident Chris Ridolfi said.

It’s similar to what the city is looking for too.

“Not only are you looking for the professional experience, the educational experience but you’re looking for somebody with the right personality,” city Communications Director Beth Brotherton said.

Brotherton says they want someone the rest of the department will look up to.

“Leadership, integrity, the ability to mentor,” Brotherton said.

Some in the community questioning why there isn’t an internal promotion.

“The people who live here know this place better so they should probably be the ones to deal with their own people,” Ridolfi said.

Or why Interim Chief Howie Thompson doesn’t assume the role.

“He is eager to support whoever comes in but has said he is not applying for the job,” Brotherton said.

Brotherton said Thompson’s history with the department makes him a great asset to create an even better team.

“It is his job, as he believes, to be a great Deputy Chief. And part of that is filling in when there is no chief,” Brotherton said.

She said it’s all about finding the right person for this job in this moment.

“Being a visionary really for how to move policing forward in a community that’s growing as fast as ours is,” Brotherton said.

“If you don’t have faith in your law enforcement why have a law enforcement,” Ridolfi said.

The city is hoping to find semi-finalists by the end of March, conduct interviews, and have a new chief in place by the end of spring or early summer.