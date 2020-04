GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville will host a joint media briefing regarding COVID-19 this afternoon.

According to a city news release, Mayor Knox White will be joined by representatives from Greenville County Schools, physicians from Bon Secours St. Francis and Prisma Health, as well as other community service providers such as The Salvation Army and Miracle Hill Ministries.

The briefing will be held at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.