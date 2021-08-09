City of Greenville to require masks for employees, visitors in public meeting rooms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville will be requiring masks in public meeting rooms starting this week.

The City of Greenville will require masks for employees and visitors while inside public meeting rooms and common areas beginning with the City Council work session and formal meeting Monday afternoon at the Greenville Convention Center, according to a press release from city officials.

The requirement will take effect at all other city facilities at the start of business on Tuesday, August 10.

The decision aligns with current CDC and DHEC recommendations that everyone – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission, city officials said. They say Greenville County’s COVID transmission rate is “high.”

City employees will be allowed to unmask inside enclosed personal office space but will be required to wear a mask when riding with other employees and guests inside a city vehicle.

Parents and guardians will continue to make masking decisions for their children enrolled in our summer camps and after school programs. Employees and parents must wear masks.

The city was the first municipality in South Carolina to enact a mask ordinance in June of 2020. That ordinance was invalidated in March of this year by the Governor’s Executive Order No. 2021-23.

Both Prisma Health-Upstate and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System are requiring masks for all employees and reinstating visitor limits.