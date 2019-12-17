City of Greenville updates public on Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension plans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville is fine-tuning the master plan for the area surrounding the 4.5-mile long Swamp Rabbit Trail extension from Cleveland Park to CU-ICAR along the Laurens Road corridor.

The consultant team for the project is holding a post-design public presentation Tuesday in Greenville. It is open to the public.

The team will formally present findings from a three-day long design charrette that was held at the beginning of December 2019.

The study area for the master plan is only for the areas within a quarter of a mile of the trail’s extension, including private property and public right of way.

The goal of this master plan is to determine how the land around the trail should be used, identify re-development opportunities and find ways to connect businesses and neighborhoods to the trail.

The design and construction of the trail extension itself is a separate project managed by Greenville County.

You can follow the progress of the plan here.

The design presentation is being held Tuesday, December 17th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the University Center Auditorium on 225 South Pleasantburg Drive.