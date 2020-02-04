City of Greenville wants public input on growth

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–It’s no secret the City of Greenville is rapidly growing. On Tuesday, they asked the public to weigh in. A public comment session was held on developing the south part of downtown.

Joy Howard owns Shred 415 University Ridge and says she picked the southern end of town for a reason.

“We picked this location because of the great place is it. We have parking, it’s close to downtown without being in the hectic part of downtown, it’s easy in and out,” Howard said.

The high intensity fitness studio is located right below an apartment complex with plenty of food options nearby.

“You live eat workout you’re here, it’s done. You don’t have to go anywhere,” Howard said.

That live, work, play mentality is important to the city’s growth.

“The area has experienced a lot of growth pressure so the city wants to be very strategic in looking at the future of this area and how it develops,” the city’s Real Estate Development Manager Mary Douglas Hirsch said.

That’s why they’re looking at the area between Augusta and Church Streets, including the Haynie-Sirrine neighborhood.

“The City of Greenville focuses on infill development, how to rebuild areas that are already within the city limits,” Hirsch said.

The city also wants to focus on mixed income housing including apartments, single family homes, and affordable housing.

“That way you have a variety of neighbors and it’s a very diverse and inclusive community,” Hirsch said.

To do all of that well they need the input of the community. Something Howard said will only make this area grow stronger.

“It’s always a good idea to bring in the people it’s going to affect. people like to have a say, they don’t want to feel like they don’t have control over anything,” Howard said.

If you couldn’t make it to the meeting the city plans to put information online as well. There will be another public comment meeting in March.