City of Greenville wants social distancing to become law

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–In Greenville, the mayor has been pushing for more and more social distancing guidelines. But, the city isn’t completely satisfied with the Governor’s executive order.

The city is thankful to see the state taking more steps to encourage social distancing. However, Greenville was ready to take it a step further.

Following Tuesday’s executive order, many Greenville businesses are grappling with what to do next.

“Do you have pets? No, well then I’m not essential. Do you have a dog or a cat? Ok well then I’m considered essential,” Stephanie Cook, owner of Woof Gang Bakery, said.

Cook said although she’s not required to close down, she’ll be doing so voluntarily after this weekend.

“We’ll just revisit it after that and see what everybody needs and wants. Hopefully everything gets a little bit better soon but if not we’ll just see how it goes,” Cook said.

Other businesses, like salons, will be shuttered by Wednesday evening.

“We’ve really tried to stagger our days so we’re not all in here all at once like in a normal week,” Stylish Ally Ballentine said.

Ballentine works at Blend Hair Salon and says she was anticipating the shut down.

“If this is going to help us get past and get through it then it’s something we can all do to protect each other,” Ballentine said.

The city is hoping businesses considered essential will take it upon themselves to take precautions, saying the governor’s order falls just short.

“The city’s ordinance would have required a 6-foot distance in public areas, retail areas and this idea of potentially limiting the number of people inside a business at one time,” communications director Beth Brotherton said.

Brotherton said city leaders are regrouping.

“What are next steps? Because understand the mayor feels strongly that it should be far more than a recommendation. for social distancing, it should be a law,” Brotherton said.

In the meantime, the City of Greenville will continue doing whatever it can to protect its citizens.

“What can we do as a city without overstepping our own legal boundaries to encourage our community or require our community to social distance,” Brotherton said.

City leaders want as much direction as possible from the state on this pandemic. Right now, the city is taking its own precautions. For example beginning to limit the number of people on public transportation beginning tomorrow.