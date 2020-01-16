City of Greer sees best year for gross retail sales ever, still attracting new businesses

Greer, S.C. (WSPA)

City of Greer Communications Manager Steve Owens said it’s been 366 days since construction started on a new streetscape in downtown Greer and despite the dirt and dust, gross retail sales are up.

Owens said Greer saw $1.35 billion dollars in gross retail sales in the 2019 fiscal year alone. City leaders said many new businesses now seek out Greer Station to open up, as it’s the best year on record.

One of those new spaces was opened by Paul Dean, Pastor at Randall House Church and event space.



Dean said he was attracted to downtown Greer because of the number of people coming downtown. He said the impact could be huge right in the heart of Greer.



Josh Simmons at new store The Hanger Consignment said he was sure downtown Greer was an ideal place to open because of the amount of growth in such a short amount of time.

Simmons said it could be difficult to move around downtown for a short while but it didn’t stop him from setting up shop there.

Andrew Carter of Barista Alley said his coffee shop has seen increase foot traffic, so much so that he would be open to the idea of looking at other buildings or properties downtown.

