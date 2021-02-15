City of Hendersonville fined for fatal garbage truck accident

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville was fined by North Carolina’s Department of Labor stemming from a fatal garbage truck accident that happened last year.

It all happened in the morning hours on February 14 of 2020 at the intersection of Pineland Road and Shadywood Lane.

An environmental services worker with the city’s Public Works Department, Joshua Hensley, was killed when he was hit by a garbage truck.

The City of Hendersonville was fined $70,000 which was reduced to $52,500 following an informal conference.

A city spokesperson told 7 News, additional procedures and equipment to enhance safety have been enacted and installed over the past year.

The following pertain specifically to the Public Works Department:

· Meetings were held to discuss safety procedures and get feedback from Sanitation employees.

· Reinforcement of no riding except under specific circumstances as outlined by the truck manufacturer. This includes no employees riding when the truck is in reverse.

· Generation of a new employee packet and training scheduled for employees.

· Installation of a red warning light in sanitation truck cabs to alert the driver when the stop button has been pressed.

· New cameras mounted to all five Sanitation trucks. Cameras include a 180-degree view from each camera head. Two installed on each truck; one camera in the cab and one camera on the back of the truck.

These will serve the driver as a backup camera and can be used as a tool to ensure procedures are followed.

· Radios have been requested in the budget to allow Sanitation employees to communicate with the driver.