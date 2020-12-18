City of Laurens, LCSD 55 offer teachers $1,000 to move to Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Laurens and Laurens County School District 55 have formed a partnership to attract and retain good teachers. Through the use of a portion of LCSD 55’s Rural Education Initiative Grant, the district and city are offering $1,000 to teachers to relocate to Laurens.

According to LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, 209 of the district’s 426 teachers live outside of the community and commute to work.

“Oftentimes, it’s because it’s difficult to find housing for teachers, especially first-year teachers,” she said. “So, they end up finding apartments and areas to live outside of the community.”

The district’s goal is to help educators buy homes in the community. The money can go to anything from down payments to closing costs on homes.

“We believe this new incentive is a win-win for our community,” Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said. “By having our teachers live in our community, we reduce the stress of their daily lives by eliminating a commute and we will benefit from their engagement in our community outside of the classroom.”

Senn said the city is working to expand its pool of available housing. Last month, we informed you that the city voted to sell a parcel of land to a Greenville contracting company. The parcel of land is slated to become a 130-home subdivision.