City of Laurens rings in 175 years with junior mayor

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Tuesday, the City of Laurens turned 175 years old. Although most of the city’s planned celebrations were either postponed or canceled because of the pandemic, city council welcomed its newest addition for the day — 9-year-old Junior Mayor William Brink.

“I was in a city council meeting with the mayor today, with all the other council members,” William said.

William was invited to the position of junior mayor after writing a letter to Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn. In his letter, William said he told Senn he liked recent upgrades to the Laurens County courthouse and “was just thanking him for being such a good mayor.”

In the city council meeting — the last of 2020 — members voted to rezone a plot of land; additionally, Senn and William made a joint presentation of the City Employee of the Year Award.

“I was excited to have my junior mayor with me today because it really shows the importance that youth have for the City of Laurens,” Senn said.

The council meeting briefly adjourned before reconvening outdoors, at the city’s new Back Street Park. Mayor Senn and Junior Mayor Brink then dedicated a tree — a white oak sapling, which could live to be 200 years old — in honor of the town’s 175th anniversary.

William said he was excited to tell his friends about his experience.

