City of Mauldin searching for new developer to build proposed city center

Mauldin, SC (WSPA) – A multi million dollar city center in Mauldin is getting new life as city officials look forward to make it a reality.

The city center is a concept at this point but it is something that city officials hope will be a reality to bring people to downtown Mauldin.

Nana’s Kitchen is a popular restaurant in Mauldin, they serve soul food everyday right across the street from city hall and the site of the planned city center.

“It’s been a blessing here and being here for the community with the police station, the fire station and city hall, they’ve been a blessing to us and when they come we bless them with 10 % discount.”

Nana’s Kitchen, owner, Yolanda Walker said.

It was just last year that Mauldin city counci members were ready to do a second reading in the city center project. However, weeks before that took place, the initial developer and the city parted ways.

“I don’t want to get into any details, because we’re looking ahead and not looking in the past.”

City Councilman, Mauldin City Council, seat 1, Taft Matney said.

The multi-million dollar project will occupy nearly 24 acres along East Butler Road.

It is set to be a high-end mixed use development, which will feature living space, office space, shops and restaurants.

“I hope that they come to a decision really quick and decide to go ahead and do the center, because I think it will be a great benefit for Mauldin.” Walker said.

Elected officials say they’re in talks with potential developers. Hoping to connect with the right group to bring this project to reality.

“Unfortunately a lot of what ifs are being dictated by COVID again, we’re not on stop, we’re not on hold we’re continuing to discuss this with a number of developers.” Matney said.

Bringing the new project to fruition is still on the books although Covid has thrown a monkey wrench in a lot of the plans, but city officials say they’re still moving forward.

City officials did not share which developers they’re talking to, but did say they’re working with Mauldin’s Economic Development staff to reach an agreement.