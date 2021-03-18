City of Mauldin will soon be home to more affordable housing as leaders look to maintain booming growth

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – More affordable housing is on its way to the City of Mauldin.

“With the growth that’s going on in the upper state, Mauldin has experienced a good bit of that growth also,” said Mayor for the City of Mauldin, Terry Merritt. “So we also have a need for more affordable housing.”

Developers with Mercy Housing have already broke ground on the new site that sits diagonally from the Mutts BBQ along East Butler Road.

The apartment homes will be for families earning under 60-percent of the area’s median income, making around $26,000 dollars.

“The housing market in Mauldin is very tight right now,” Mayor Merritt said. “We’re building. But at the same time, it’s single-resident homes that are pricey. So, we want to have the work-force housing developed also.”

Mayor Merritt said the city is working with the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority to continue to provide affordability to its residents.

“I think the numbers that we were briefed on Monday night shows rent somewhere around 6, 610 to 900 depending on bedrooms,” said Mayor Merritt.

Which as he puts it— is money that could be going right back into Mauldin’s economy if not put toward rent.

“The latest numbers we got from our economic development team was we lose $28 to $30 million dollars a year on retail spending outside of our city,” said Mayor Merritt.

Planning is also in the works for more affordable housing units near Interstate 385.

“Out near Brookfield Oaks,” Mayor Merritt said. “And that’ll be a 72-unit apartment complex for workforce housing, which is phenomenal. That feeds the growth of the job market out there.”

Mayor Merritt said the city will continue to work toward making Mauldin an affordable place to stay.

“We’re excited about continuing those relationships, and it will be high on our list to be sure that we always include that aspect of the housing market also,” said Mayor Merritt.

For neighbors along East Butler Road worried this new complex could create more traffic problems, Mayor Merritt said based on the studies, apartment complexes generate less traffic than single-family homes.

No word yet on when construction for the two sites will begin.