City of Myrtle Beach to keep public beach access and parking closed

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach has announced they will be keeping public beach access and parking closed.

Governor McMaster modified two executive orders at Monday’s press conference, returning the authority to local jurisdictions to decide.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen issued Executive Order No. 7, keeping the public access to the beaches closed until the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise, or the emergency order is rescinded.

Read the full executive order below:

