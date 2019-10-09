City of Pickens to vote on Sunday alcohol sales this November

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – Voters in the City of Pickens will head to the polls this November to vote on if alcohol sales will be allowed on Sundays in the city limits.

The discussion of an alcohol sales referendum first came up about a month ago and city council decided to let the residents make the final decision.

City officials tell 7News that they know a change could attract new businesses because they’ve seen it happen in other small towns.

“If they can’t sell alcohol on Sundays, they have the options to go somewhere that does and I think that’s the reason you’ve seen growth in other areas,” said David Poulson who’s the city administrator.

Voters will have the option to vote yes or no on the referendum on November 5th and if it passes with the majority it will become the law.

If residents have any questions, they are asked to stop by City Hall on Pendleton Street.