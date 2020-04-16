City of Seneca to offer free showers for residents affected by tornado

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Seneca and the Seneca YMCA are working to offer free showers to residents affected by the tornado.

The services will begin on Friday, April 17 at the Seneca YMCA at 370 Memorial Drive.

City officials say a total of 13 showers are available, and 3 are individual shower rooms with toilets that would be suitable for a small family.

Hours of availability will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Seneca Municipal Court will schedule volunteers to work at the YMCA.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, disinfection measures will be in place after each use. On-site social distancing will also be enforced.

If possible, bring your own towel, soap, etc., but if you don’t have these items, they will be provided.

If you need transportation, call Seneca Municipal Court at 864-885-2731.

Anyone who wishes to donate clean and/or new towels, soap, shampoo, or other hygiene products may leave them at the front door of the Seneca Municipal Court at Seneca Old Town Hall, 225 E.N. 1

st Street.

To schedule a shower time or if you need transportation, call the Seneca Municipal

Court at 864-885-2731.

You are asked to not arrive to the YMCA without calling ahead, as there may not be shower availability at the time you are there.