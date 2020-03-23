City of Simpsonville announces modifications to services, activities

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville announced some changes and restrictions Monday afternoon to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The following buildings and parks will no longer be open to the public:

Activity & Senior Center

CentrePlex at Heritage Park

Alder, City, Heritage and College Street parks

The Dog Spot

All fire stations, including the administration building

Public Works offices

Municipal Court has been canceled, according to the release. People will need call or email about court appearances. The Court can be reached at (864) 967-9526 ext. 304 or by emailing Honorable Judge Ashley Clark at aclark@simpsonville.com or Assistant Clerk of Court Kimber Strong at kstrong@simpsonville.com. The public is directed not to come to City Hall to inquire about court appearances.

City officials said City Hall has been closed to the public and staff members still working can be reached at 864-967-9526.

The following are extensions for individual staff members:

Building officials: 310

Business Licensing & Permitting: 315

Codes Enforcement: 313

Community Relations: 307

Court: 304

Mayor: 303

Planning: 314

“Simpsonville City Council will conduct one business meeting per month in an effort to follow the guidelines by the White House to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to practice social distancing,” according to the release. “By ordinance, the meeting is the second Tuesday of each month. Council will meet on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. via teleconference. The public is encouraged to listen to audio of the meetings uploaded to www.simpsonville.com. Committee of the Whole meetings have been canceled until further notice.”

“The Simpsonville Police Department will remain open during normal business hours; however, all non-emergency reports will only be taken by phone to minimize contact,” from the release.

Simpsonville’s Parks and Recreation closed the Activity and Senior Center last Monday until April 19, and all activities at the center at canceled.

According to the release, Simpsonville is taking the following additional steps:

All spring sports—including baseball, softball, flag football and volleyball, are postponed until April 20. The postponement includes practices.

All parks are closed, which includes Alder, City, College Street and Heritage parks and The Dog Spot, until further notice.

The Simpsonville Athletic Office at Heritage Park is closed to the public effective 5 p.m. on March 16 until April 19. Staff at the Athletic Office can be reached by calling 864-228-0022 Monday-Friday at 12-5 p.m.

The alleyway restrooms on South Main Street are closed until further notice

Heritage Park Railway will be closed until further notice. Follow @HeritageParkRailway on Facebook for updates.

All shelter rentals are canceled.

The Great EggVenture scheduled for April 4 at Heritage Park is canceled.

Shred Day scheduled for April 17 at Heritage Park is canceled.

Simply Beautiful CleanUp Day scheduled for April 18 is canceled.

Visit www.simpsonville.com and follow @Simpsonville on Facebook for regular updates.