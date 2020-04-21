City of Simpsonville reopens parks

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville announced parks were reopened Tuesday.

The city said Alder, City, College Street and Heritage parks were reopened to allow residents and visitors to exercise and socialize. The Dog Spot was also reopened.

Public restrooms and playgrounds will remain closed, according to the release.

City officials said visitors should continue following public health safety measures, practicing social distancing and limit groups to three people.

“During stressful times like the coronavirus pandemic, people need fresh air and to get outside and enjoy themselves,” Davis said. “We trust the public to take advantage of the reopening of parks while still social distancing, washing their hands and, if feasible, wearing masks.”

City officials will monitor the parks to ensure visitors are being safe and following the guidelines.