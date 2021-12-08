City of Spartanburg celebrates 27th annual ‘A Dickens of a Christmas’

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – While Santa and the tree lighting were center stage, small businesses served as the supporting cast to help fill the streets at Dickens of a Christmas in Spartanburg Tuesday.

While it may have been a little chilly outside, business owners snuggled under a big tent with traditional, homemade, and unique items to sell. More than two dozen activities were scheduled to happen in downtown Spartanburg simultaneously.

Streets closed around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, set up of food and craft stations was swift and detailed. Window treatments that adorned shop fronts turned lifelike with more than 150 dancers.

“One of our favorite things is just to spread the joy of Christmas and let these little kids have an opportunity to dance in front of their family and friends and just to kick off the season. We love our town, we love our city of Spartanburg, and we are excited to celebrate with her friends and family,” Palmetto on Point Performing Arts, Aubrey Wellborn said.