City of Spartanburg holds 33rd annual MLK celebration

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg’s 33rd annual Unity Week celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. kicks off Friday in Spartanburg, in honor of the life and work of Dr. King and the relevance of his continuing mission for the Spartanburg community.

A free movie night featuring the film “I Am Not Your Negro” begins at 6 PM Friday with at the Spartanburg Public Library headquarters. The film is a 2016 documentary narrated by Samuel L. Jackson that explores the history of racism in the United States.

There will be a facilitated discussion afterwards.

On Saturday, there is a free Walk as One walk at Wofford College at 9 AM, with participants meeting at the Burwell building.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there is a free Unity Celebration at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 6:30 PM.

This year’s event features guest speaker Dr. Gail Christopher from Washington D.C. who will speak about racial healing.

There will be performances by the dynamic sounds of the Diversity Choir Orchestra and AVK dancers.

Two high school seniors will also receive Dr. King Unity Celebration scholarships in the amount of $1,000.



The City of Spartanburg also partnered with United Way of the Piedmont for a MLK Day of Service Monday. Click here for volunteer opportunities.

Spartanburg’s Unity Week honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started more than 30 years ago with a small gathering at the City Hall flag pole and has grown into a 4-day event.