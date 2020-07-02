City of Spartanburg lowers speed limit near Black Lives Matter mural

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Spartanburg’s staff — from traffic and engineering to police and management — decided to lower the speed limit along Broad Street between S. Church Street and Springs Street, the block home to the city’s Black Lives Matter mural.

The old speed limit was 30 miles per hour, police said. The new speed limit is 15 miles per hour.

“A lot of our citizens have come downtown to take pictures along the sidewalk,” Police Captain Tim Suber said. “Unfortunately, some of them have gotten in the road to take pictures.”

Local artists also lobbied the city to either block off the street or lower the speed limit, according to artist Frankie Zombie, who painted the ‘e’ in ‘lives’ on the project.

The move aims to better protect pedestrians. Police, however, say the speed limit reduction should have happened regardless of the mural.

There are two crosswalks along the same block of Broad Street. The new slower speed along the block, Suber said, protects pedestrians.

Even though the speed limit is now lower, he added, revelers of the mural should shoot photos from the sidewalk, not from the middle of the street.