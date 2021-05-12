City of Spartanburg mask ordinance invalid after Gov. McMaster’s order

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg’s mask ordinance will no longer be in effect after Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order filed on Tuesday.

The Governor’s new Executive Order invalidates the mask ordinance as it relates to customers and employees in private businesses in the city, City of Spartanburg officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The only portion of the ordinance left in effect is the part covering City facilities, where it will remain in effect until June 12 unless stated otherwise by City council.

They’ll continue to encourage people to wear a mask when and where recommended by DHEC and the CDC.

