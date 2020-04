SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council has passed a 15-day social distancing ordinance.

City residents are asked to say home except for work and essential tasks.

The list of businesses impacted follows Governor McMaster’s executive order.

Police are expected to enforce the ordinance and the city has set up a website and hotline to report social distancing violations.

The hotline is (864) 594-7208. Residents can also send an email to socialdistancing@spartanburg.org.