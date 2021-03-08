City of Travelers Rest plans to extend mask ordinance for another 60 days

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – This past Friday Governor Henry McMaster lifted the mask mandate for restaurants and government buildings. The Travelers Rest City Council is expected to vote on whether or not they will extend their mask ordinance that is set to expire this Monday.

“This has been a long road we’re all exhausted dealing with the mask conversation, the pandemic and worries about being sick. I feel like we’re so close [to the end] so we’re just asking out constitutes to hold on a little bit longer,” Mayor Brandy Amidon said.

The ordinance requires citizens to wear face coverings when inside of enclosed areas such as pharmacies, restaurants and retail establishments.

Some residents said the masks are beneficial, while others are on the fence, but many want to do whats best for the greater good.

“We’re all in this together. We need to go ahead and clear this up because the main thing is the kids going back to school and the churches opening back up,” Keith Green, a Travelers Rest resident said.

According to Chief Benjamin Ford at the Travelers Rest Police Department, they’ve given out zero citations since the mask mandate was established.

Mayor Amidon said council members will likely vote to extend the ordinance. She said if the ordinance can save lives, thats a good enough reason to keep it in place.

“Knowing that there are hospitals still encouraging wearing masks and wanting us to do all of those things,” Amidon said, “When those authority figures in the health and wellbeing space start giving us the green light then I’d love to see that mask ordinance be lifted and kinda move towards a normal existence.”

Most Americans are in that high risk population. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) 6 in 10 adults in the United States have one chronic disease and 4 in 10 have two or more chronic illnesses.

Mayor Amidon said she’ll continue to listen to the health experts to guide any future decisions regarding the mask ordinance.