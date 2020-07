WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Walhalla has issued a boil order after a disruption with their electrical system, the city announced on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the city stated that an issue with the electrical system has caused the city’s water plant to shut down. They warned customers that some may experience some loss of water service, but are optimistic it will be restored this evening.

