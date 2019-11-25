City officers, county deputies deliver Thanksgiving meals across Anderson County

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The countdown is on for the Thanksgiving Day holiday and some families across Anderson County are giving thanks for a box of food.

On Monday morning, retired and current law enforcement officers from Anderson County packed up 50 boxes. Each box is stuffed with the items for a Thanksgiving meal.

Those boxes are then hand delivered by the officers who said this is an opportunity to give back in their community.

“In this day and age it’s rare we get to show the human side where we aren’t robots so folks enjoy participating in it and on the other side the folks who need the help get it,” said Chip Welborn who’s with the Anderson Co. Fraternal Order of Police.

This event is a partnership between the FOP, Good Neighbor Cupboard and the Rotary Club.