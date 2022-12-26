GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your pipes!
City officials said the fire department responded to more than 80 calls for service over the holiday weekend involving broken sprinklers and burst water pipes in Greenville.
Firefighters encourage anyone who has not been in the office during the holiday weekend to check for any water damage at their business Monday.
Officials said anyone with a burst pipe should not call 911 but instead do the following:
- Locate your main water supply and shut it off
- Turn on your faucets to drain all remaining water
- Use towels to mop up water
- Call the landlord or property manager (if you are a renter)
- Attempt to find the source of the water (identifying the location of the break helps plumbers work more efficiently)
- Notify your neighbors
- Take photos and call your insurance company