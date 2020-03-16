City officials modify services, activities, events in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Simpsonville officials said they would modifying city services and activities amid coronavirus concerns.

According to a city news release, the city is restricting and not allowing public access to the following buildings:

Activity and Senior Center – closed from March 16 to April 19

CentrePlex at Heritage Park – to close effect at 5 p.m. on March 16 until April 19. Staff can be reached at 864-228-0022 Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m.

All fire stations, including the administration building

Public Works offices

City officials said Municipal Court is canceled and the public is not allowed to enter City Hall to inquire about court appearances, but rather instructed to call or email at 864-967-9526, ext. 304, and email Judge Ashley Clark at aclark@simpsonville.com or Assistant Clerk of Court Kimber Strong at kstrong@simpsonville.com.

According to the release, City Hall will remain open but asks the public to call or use the internet to conduct business. Signage at the entrances of City Hall will be put out about the restrictions.

Simpsonville’s City Council meetings will continue, but officials ask that the public watch the meetings via live stream at www.simpsonville.com.

According to the release, Simpsonville Police Department will remain open during normal business hours and emergency reports will only be taken by phone to minimize contact.

All spring sports — including baseball, softball, flag football and volleyball — are postponed until April 20. This includes all sports practices.

According to the release, Heritage Park Railway is closed until further notice and updates can be found at @HeritageParkRailway on Facebook.

City officials said all shelter events are canceled and events — such as the Great EggVenture on April 4, the Shred Day on April 17 and the Simply Beautiful CleanUp Day on April 18 — have all been canceled.

For more information, visit www.simpsonville.com.