City officials name new Asheville Police chief

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville announced Thursday that Chris Bailey will become Asheville’s next police chief.

Officials said that after a national search for a new chief, Bailey will start with the department on July 29.

Bailey was previously the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief of the criminal investigations division. He graduated from Indiana University-Indianapolis and the FBI National Academy, according to the city’s press release.

“Of all the very high caliber candidates who applied, it was clear that Chris Bailey understands the need for community connection and engagement,” City Manager Debra Campbell said. “Chris has demonstrated his ability to connect with the community and his fellow officers. We fully anticipate an engaged and inclusive community-focused and connected police department under his leadership.”

Bailey is married and has three children, city officials said.

“I am excited and honored to join the Asheville Police Department team,” Bailey said. “My wife and I instantly fell in love with Asheville and its people when we visited a few weeks ago. I know I still have a lot to learn and I am eager to get started.”

According to the release, the department has 238 authorized sworn officer positions and 64 non-sworn positions.