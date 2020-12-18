City warns of positive COVID case after Sensory Santa event in Fountain Inn

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Fountain Inn is warning people who attended a Sensory Santa event on Sunday Dec. 13 that the Santa has since tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement, city officials were informed on Wednesday that the individual had tested positive.

The full statement can be read below:

​The individual who served as “Santa” at our Sensory Santa event on Sunday (12/13/2020) has made us aware that he had been in close proximity to someone who had tested positive for Covid-19. Late this afternoon (12/16/2020), we were informed that this individual has also tested positive. Those in attendance and participants, whether or not they chose to wear masks, should take every precaution and contact their health provider immediately to be tested for Covid-19. While we are unable to provide any specific guidance on where to be tested, numerous locations are offering this service and we strongly urge you to take this unfortunate development seriously and take the recommended action. We sincerely regret this situation and apologize for this inconvenience. If you know of anyone who participated in the Sensory Santa event, please make sure they are aware of the situation.

City of Fountain Inn

Officials advise that anyone who attended the event contact their health provider to be tested for COVID-19.