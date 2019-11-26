Citywide potluck feeds thousands in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Late Monday morning Project Host fed thousands of people on Main Street in downtown Greenville through its event, Gratefull GVL.

Gratefull GVL was a citywide potluck that ran from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Main Street.

While the lines were long, smiles were everywhere and everyone was able to get a plate or two. Organizers planned for more than 2,000 attendees to attend.

There was more than 10,000 pounds of donated food from several restaurants alone, added to that, hundreds of people, like Emily Mejia brought dishes to share.

“I brought cranberry salsa, a recipe that my mom taught me and some doughnut holes. But, I just love everybody coming together and if you could bring something if you wanted or not,” Mejia.

At large events like these germs tend to spread easily. Combined with the fact that the focus of the citywide pot luck was for strangers to bring food to share, it did raise eyebrows for some.

Attendee with two plates of food.

But, Carl Sobocinski, Gratefull GVL Food Distribution Food Tent Organizer and Volunteer, said they had it covered.

“I think we had 25 or 30 restaurants, all those restaurants are DHEC kitchens. They are also safe certified. Our whole team, they’re working in the food distribution tent, that is all safe certified. So, we’ve got all the bases covered,” Sobocinski said.

This event came from the nonprofit, Project Host, which primarily deals with helping those in need find food and offer job training. But attendees were from all walks of life sharing a meal together.

“We can’t turn a blind eye to some of the social issues that we deal with here in Greenville just like any community. At an event like this that brings everybody together, opens up dialogue and conversation and undoubtedly wonderful things are going to come from this,” Sobocinski said.

To help bridge the social gap between strangers, some of the more than 400 volunteers, handed out ‘Gratefull GVL’ colored stickers.

Attendees wore them and were told to strike up a conversation with a person wearing a matching sticker. Robert Belcher said he was open to it.

“I guess it’ll be a good chance for us to get together and converse. Share each others’ thoughts or whatever that we may have together,” Belcher said.

The nearly 400 foot long table had seating for close to 500 chairs.

The goal is for Gratefull GVL to be an annual event.