Civil lawsuit to be announced, filed on behalf of teen shot, injured in 2020 incident involving Anderson Co. deputies

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers will hold a news conference this morning announcing a civil lawsuit they say will be filed against the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and injured by Anderson County deputies during an incident in August 2020.

According to a news release, the news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the Storm Law Firm in Columbia.

We reported earlier that deputies were involved in a chase with vehicle that ended with the vehicle crashing into a cab along Clemson Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects ran from their car with a bag, and deputies then attempted to use K-9 Roscoe to track the two suspects.

According to the release issued by Crump Thursday, the teen girl was unarmed and posed no threat, but said a dog reportedly latched onto her and mauled her.

Following an autopsy, it was revealed the other suspect — identified as Bryan Keith Hamilton — had actually fired the gun at himself and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anderson County deputies then reportedly fired at the suspects, hitting Hamilton three times and the teen girl at least five times.

“The minor girl suffered injuries including a shattered tibia, and significant wounds to her feet, neck and back. She survived, but the mauling and gun-shot wounds have left her permanently disfigured and emotionally damaged. In statements following this incident, the shooting officers falsely claimed that Hamilton shot their dog and shot at them; however, additional investigation revealed that Hamilton shot himself and the police shot their own dog,” according to the news release from Ben Crump’s office.

In the news release, the attorneys claim that the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has one of the highest rates of police shootings in South Carolina and allege that shooting the minor girl while she was “under attack by a police dog is a clear continuation of the ongoing civil rights deprivations of the citizens of Anderson County.”

Ahead of the news conference in Columbia Friday morning, the sheriff’s office issued their response in regard to the civil lawsuit:

“Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were engaged in a vehicle pursuit on August 11, 2020 on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson. Upon the pursuit ending, deputies located the suspect vehicle and subsequently conducted a K9 track for those involved. The K9 track led up a steep and heavily wooded embankment where two individuals were hiding. When the suspects were located, deputies believed they were engaged in an ambush situation when one of the suspects fired a handgun. Believing they were under attack, deputies returned fire, striking both suspects and K9 Roscoe at least one time. The State Law Enforcement Division was requested to investigate the shooting incident and have provided the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with a Letter of Declination. The letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office expresses that the deputies involved in this incident “used lawful and appropriate force under the circumstances”. ‘As of now, we have not seen or been served with any civil litigation documents related to this incident. Our office is committed to serving the citizens of Anderson County to the best of our ability. We believe that our deputies acted in a manner that was in accordance with the situation they were faced with that evening. SLED has completed their investigation into the criminal matter surrounding the incident, clearing our deputies of any wrongdoing. Since there is a potential pending civil litigation, we cannot comment much more into the matter at this time. We do however, look forward to having the entirety of the evidence provided and heard in a court setting at some point.’“ – Sheriff Chad McBride

The following is the letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office: