Classic Car show to fund meals at Greer Community Ministries

The 13th annual classic car show benefiting Greer community ministries is happening August 3 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Car enthusiasts are coming together to raise money for the Greer community.

If you like cars you can be a part of this event this weekend.

The event will be at First Baptist in Greer on Poinsett Street with the Antique Automobile Club of America raising funds for meals on wheels and other Greer Community Ministries programs.

The event is free and family friendly.

It costs $20 to register your car and there will be barbecue plates from Lowes foods as well as live music.

The Blood Connection will be there to take blood donations as well as Prisma Health giving health assessments.

The Mission of Greer community ministries is to provide food and clothing for people in need in the Greer area as well as fund meals on wheels and senior programs.



Krista Gibson, Director of Operations and Communications for GCM said you may also bring school supplies to donate. Last year the ministry was able to raise $75,000 to provide more than 18,000 meals on wheels lunches and school supplies to about 500 children.

GCMINC.org for more information or to register a car.