Clean up begins in Gaffney after storm

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Homes were damaged on Westmont Drive in Gaffney Friday night during a storm.

Carports and sheds were damaged when residents say rain and hail poured down.

Trees were uprooted and those who live in this neighborhood say the wind caused havoc.

“The way it was blowing the trees and stuff like that it was something that we were trying to get away from the trees because you never know and I was afraid it was gonna blow some trees down over us as we were passing through,” James Pearson said.

Some families were home during it all, waiting out the storm.

Sondra Walker says she had a feeling one of the trees in her yard may snap.

She says she was standing on her porch when and saw a tree slam into a shed on her property.

In that shed were the belongings of her late brother.

“I took care of my brother for five years because he had cancer and this is all that is left of him and i’m just trying to salvage what we can,” Walker said.

7News spoke with residents in the Crescent Circle area of Gaffney and some say they still don’t have power after Friday’s storm.

